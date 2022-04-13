Self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay, has plunged the social media community into chaos with her latest comment on Bullet.

Wendy tweeted that her boss has got the magic pen to be recognized as one of the best songwriters in the whole wide world, having led two of the best female artistes in Ghana to the top.

This follows his record as the manager to lead the late Ebony to become the first VGMA female Artiste of the Year, as well as his leadership which has seen Wendy Shay release hit songs back-to-back.

The Shay Gang boss praised her record label boss, but to netizens, her vision is far from reality.

Netizens have reminded her of the tall list of songwriters globally, of which they believe her boss doesn’t meet the cut.

Hitting back at her critics, Wendy indicated that she will live to appreciate Bullet if no one does, and that is part of her job.

What to Wendy is a harmless post has generated series of controversies.