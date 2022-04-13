The Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei Kuffour, has revealed that they have over a 2,000 staff capacity.

He adds the company has over 360 active post offices across the country, though he believes it is still struggling.

Obour, as he is popularly known, explained though the company is delivering on its mandate it has the room to do other things to support communities.

“Being the MD for Ghana post for these past months has been good so far. I am impressed though there are some challenges that are still being worked on. I’ve been learning every day because there are lots of things to learn. We have over 360 active post offices across the country.

“We have a staff strength of over 2,000, meanwhile the company is struggling but I have been charged to fully resuscitate the company and that is exactly what I am doing,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday.

To Mr Kuffour, Ghana Post has so much potential and therefore he is ready to turn things around.

Ghana Post, he noted, although did not take advantage of the emerging markets of technology, they are trying hard to meet the e-commerce market.