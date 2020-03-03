Head coach of the Black Stars, CK Akonnor, has named a provisional squad for Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Sudan.

The Black Stars are set to face the Falcons of Jediane twice in successive games – first at Cape Coast on March 27 and in Omdurman three days after – with the look to build on our unblemished record in Group C.

There are first-time call-ups for winger Tariq Fosu from Brentford FC and Hapoel Ra’anana of Israel striker Eugene Ansah.

Joining them are the home-based quartet of Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko) and Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars).

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom is back in after missing previous squads.

Skipper Andre Ayew leads a group of 16 other players to have maintained their spots from our opening qualifying wins over South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe.