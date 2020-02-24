Member of Parliament for Kunbungu, Ras Mubarak, has described as pathetic, the attempt by the Education Minister, Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, to explain himself away from being listed as a beneficiary of GETFund scholarships.

The Education Minister is listed as studying National and International Security at Harvard University, receiving $12,800 for living expenses and $11,200 as tuition fees.

The minister has since denied the Auditor General’s report.

A performance audit report of the Auditor-General on the administration of scholarships by GETFund revealed that Mr Opoku Prempeh and his colleague ministers, Sarah Adwoa Safo, as well as the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Prince Hamidu Armah have all benefited from the scheme.

But Ras Mubarak, reacting to the matter on his Facebook page, has challenged the Education Minister to provide evidence to support his claim that he has not benefited from the scheme.

He opined that Mr Opoku-Prempeh was sponsored by the National Service Secretariat for a programme at MIT University in Boston in his capacity as Minister for Education.

“He and some NSS staff spent $300.000 usd or 1.3million cedis then, of tax payers money for a one week program in the US. I know this for a fact because I had exposed him on the floor of Parliament,” he added.

