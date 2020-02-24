The management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has questioned the commitment level of the players following their shocking exit from the MTN FA Cup on Sunday.

The defending champions were stunned by Division One League side, Asokwa Deportivo. Kotoko lost 1:2 at the Len Clay Stadium at Obuasi in the Round of 64.

Richard Arthur put the Porcupine warriors in front in the 33rd minute of Sunday’s fixture but Godfred Abban hit back with the equaliser for Deportivo on the stroke of half-time.

Some 20 minutes after the break, Ransford Owusu Frimpong registered the match-winner to send his side into the last 32.

It was the second straight loss for Kotoko, having succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in the Premier League last week Wednesday.

Deputy Accra Representative and a management member of the club, Nana Kwame Dankwah, has expressed worry about the commitment level of the players, reiterating the players’ attitude and commitment were unacceptable.

“I watched the game closely and I was stunned with the attitude of the players on the pitch,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“You will be shocked to see these players performing for different clubs should they leave Kotoko. Management will meet and discuss what led to the defeat because it is unacceptable.

“The commitment level and the attitude of the players must be questioned because we need them to get the desired results,” he added.

He also added that the team earned GH¢1,600.00 from the game.