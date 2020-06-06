The somber memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis, on Thursday, drew a bevy of high-profile politicians and celebrities, including Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Ludacris.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered a fierce eulogy for Mr Floyd, gave a shout out to some of the stars in the crowd.

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a memorial service for George Floyd at North Central University in Minneapolis today. (AP)

He invited Haddish up onstage while everyone stood for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time Mr Floyd was held down on the ground by a white police officer before he died.

Tiffany Haddish with Kevin Hart and Ludacris at the George Floyd’s memorial

Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died in police custody in New York City in 2014, was also invited on stage by Sharpton, as the crowd of 500 rose to honour Mr Floyd’s memory.

At one point in his eulogy, Sharpton mentioned that Hart hadn’t wanted to draw attention to his attendance.

Actor Kevin Hart and musician Ludacris are seen during a memorial service for George Floyd today. (REUTERS)

The stand-up comedian was spotted seated next to musician Ludacris at the service, held at a sanctuary at North Central University.

US Representative Ilhan Omar(C) D-MN and US Rep. Ayanna Pressley(R)(D-MA) show their respects at George Floyd’s memorial service today. AFP via Getty Images

Other celebs at the memorial included T.I., Tyrese Gibson, Master P and film producer Will Packer. Rev. Jesse Jackson was also in attendance.

Civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson prays in front of George Floyd’s coffin.REUTERS

A slew of politicans were also on hand, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith of Minnesota, members of Congress, including Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayanna Pressley, Gov. Tim Walz and mayors Jacob Frey of Minneapolis and Melvin Carter of St. Paul.