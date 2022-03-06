The Ghana Police Service has announced that some key road networks will be blocked to pave way for the Independence Anniversary parade at the Cape Coast Stadium.

In connection with Ghana’s 65th anniversary, traffic management measures have been put in place to decongest traffic which may arise from the blockage.

Meanwhile, the Cape Coast Stadium Road will be blocked from dawn at Kwamina Walker Street junction and UCC School of Medical Sciences Mortuary junction.

All vehicles without passes would not be allowed entry into the Cape Coast stadium. This was contained in a press statement issued by the police.

Against this backdrop, police shuttle buses have been provided to shuttle all spectators to the Cape Coast sports stadium.

Spectators are to park their vehicles at either the Jubilee park or CNC park opposite UCC first gate on the Takoradi-Cape Caost highway.

Aggrey Memorial AME Zion SHS, after Moree Toll Booth, on Accra- Cape Coast Highway (N1) and Adisadel Sports Stadium, near Pedu Junction, on Siwdo Road, have also been provided as car park.

Spectators from Jukwa, Kakumdo, Ensuakyir, Ankafo will park at Wesley Girls Senior High School.

The Service has called on the general public to observe the relevant protocols and guidelines.

On the issue of security, the Police will collaborate with other security agencies to maintain order on all parade grounds, nationwide.

“As part of the arrangements, there will be an additional deployment of Highway and Motorbike Patrols to augment the existing security deployment on all roads within the country. These arrangements have been networked and dovetailed into all police Regional, Divisional and Districts to ensure a holistic, security strategy for a peaceful anniversary celebration at all levels,” it said.