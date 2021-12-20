Nigerian artiste, Aboriomoh Femi Raymond, known by his stage name Dremo, was attacked by armed robbers when he was stuck in Lagos traffic.

Dremo, who is a signee of Davido, was riding with his friends when two robbers wielding cutlasses attacked them.

In the update he posted on Snapchat, he said the suspects forcefully opened their car door and demanded they dropped their phones.

It is unclear how the chaos started, but one of his friends who was a passenger in his car was left bloody after being slashed in the palm.

Dremo said he was lucky to escape in the other side of the car before the cutlass that was swung in his direction landed.

Having experienced such, the On God hitmaker has turned an advocate for car safety as he preaches the need to lock cars from inside and be wary of one’s surrounding.

The attack happened shortly after he posted photos of him and his friend having fun in his car.

Watch video below: