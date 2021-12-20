A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Siscode/Gh, has held the maiden edition of a Girl Talk summit led exclusively by women.

It was a tech-driven student conference held at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Legon, Accra on Friday, December 10, 2021.

It had about 40 students nationwide in attendance.

The conference was to equip females pursuing STEM programs with the right mindset to explore careers in Tech and breakthrough challenges associated with pursuing STEM courses.

The Founder of Siscode Ghana, Carl Asamoah, at the summit noted it was to provide a platform for participants to be mentored by persons already in the field.

“As an organisation promoting STEM education for females in Ghana, we felt the need to organise such a program which will not only motivate girls to explore careers in STEM but will also be an opportunity for them to be mentored by women who are making it in the Tech/STEM space,” he said.

He assured the summit will be held annually to expose more girls to STEM and grant them the opportunity to be mentored by women excelling in the field.

The free event had a panel of six female speakers from rich and diverse backgrounds in attendance.

The speakers took turns to enlighten participants on the theme: Helping young girls breakthrough Technology.

They advised beneficiaries not to give up despite the challenges they may face in the male-dominated industry.

The panel also shed light on how to balance relationships with career, personal branding, networking, and choosing a STEM career path.

Speaking on personal branding, Dr Sara Jaynr McLeod, a Medical Officer and single coach advised the ladies to brand themselves well to stand out.

A tech expert, Clarinick Bekoe-Derby, stressed being strategic and highlighted specific Tech skills that are helpful to possess in this modern digital age.

A rep from Facebook, now META, Joy Buchanan, touched on how upcoming females with an interest in STEM can enhance their personal brands to be marketable in the job market.

Other speakers included Erica Daniel, Gloria Yamson, Dr Esime Agbloyor, who also provided a great deal of knowledge on cervical cancer, and career development and how to handle oneself at the workplace as a female.

The subject of intimacy coaching was introduced to the girls present.

Aside from these, participants were blown away by the amazing prizes and gifts they benefitted from at the summit.

Following a fierce quiz competition held at the contest, two participants walked away with a free laptop each coupled with social skills learnt.

A makeup session was held to teach the participants beauty tips and ways to apply the right products.

An elated participant, Abena, who is a level 300 engineering student at the University of Ghana, said: “The speakers spoke to us naturally away from a strict classroom lecture. The speakers said a lot of things that resonated with me.

“They are well informed about their various paths and have empowered me a lot. I also loved the prizes. We weren’t expecting that at all. It was a great program.”

Other participants described the summit as inspirational and therapeutic.