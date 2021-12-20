Samuel ‘Ring Warrior’ Takyi, Ghana’s only medal winner at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games was adjudged the Sports Personality of the Year at the 46th SWAG Awards held last Friday at the Accra International Conference Center.

The Olympic bronze medalist came up top after facing opposition from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh from Accra Hearts of Oak and the 4x100m athletics team.

Takyi was also awarded as the amateur boxer of the year, while the Black Bombers coach, Dr Ofori Asare was voted best national team coach.

He thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa pAkufo-Addo, for his support during and after their participation in the Tokyo Games as well as the Youth and Sports Minister, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, and his coach for making him a medal-winning Olympian.

He also announced that he would be switching from an amateur boxer to a professional boxer. He named former WBA Welterweight champion, Ike Bazooka Quartey as his new trainer.

This year’s edition of the awards was held under the theme; ‘Ghana Sports in the post-Covid-19 era, a business approach’ and was aimed at honouring sportsmen and women as well as corporate bodies and individuals who contributed to the development of sports in the year 2021.