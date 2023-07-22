Clement Bonney, famously known as Mr Beautiful in the movie industry, has revealed some challenges he’s faced since endorsing former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress(NDC).

The NDC member stated that a restaurant refused to sell food to him due to his affiliation with the party.

He disclosed to Amansan Krakye that “I have gone to somewhere to buy food but the food vendor refused to sell the food to me just because of my die-hard affiliation to NDC and John Mahama.

“I remember I went to a certain restaurant to buy food but they insisted on not selling the food to me because they claim that I’m an NDC sympathiser.

“I went to a certain TV station to pay for a TV advert but the owner of the TV station said he can’t work with me because I am a known follower of NDC,” he said in an interview on Property FM.

He continued: “I have gone through a lot that’s why if I decide to write a book Ghanaians will know my story but I thank God that I paved the way for others to benefit today.”

ALSO READ: