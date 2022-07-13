Star actress Jackie Appiah has opened the doors of her much-talked-about mansion at Trasacco estate in Accra.

This time, the award-winning actress hosted several of her colleagues in the Ghanaian movie industry in her home.

In a video which has been shared by movie producer Famous Multimedia, Jackie is seen showing her visitors around the house.

Among those who were sighted inside Jackie’s house were actress Roselyn Ngissah and actor Mr Beautiful.

The visitors were very impressed with what they saw in the house and started showering praises on their colleague.

Famous Multimedia likened Jackie to Yaa Asantewaa for bringing glory to actors in the movie industry.

For Mr Beautiful, he was so wowed that it turned into a moment of prayer for him.

The actor said a powerful prayer for God to protect Jackie’s finances and connections for her to build more.

