Popular Ghanaian actor, Mr Beautiful, has disclosed that he now sells sugarcane and coconut to survive the hardships in the country.

The comedian blamed his predicament on the collapse of the movie industry in Ghana.

He stated: “The collapse of the movie industry has brought extreme hardships on some of us who are actively engaged in such a venture.

“In other to survive the hardships in Ghana due to the collapse of the movie industry, I now sell sugarcane and coconut,” he revealed in an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM.

“Exactly as you are saying the coconut that I sell is the one that is grown in my hometown in Central Region which is Abura Dunkwa”.

Mr Beautiful, known in real life as Clement Bonney, is a native of Abura Dunkwa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District in the Central Region.