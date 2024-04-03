Arla Foods, producers of Dano milk variants, has appointed Paul Dowuona to lead the Ghana business effective 1st of August 2023, the first Ghanaian to be appointed to head the Ghana business since the company started operations in Ghana in 2017.

He takes over from Vytautas Petronis, who has been appointed Head of Indonesia. Until his appointment, Mr Dowuona was the Head of West Africa Distributor Sales (Export Sales).

On his appointment, Vice President and Head of West Africa, Anna Månsson, said, “Ghana is the second most populous country in West Africa, a stable democracy and a hub for many multi-national companies in Sub Sahara Africa. As such Ghana offers great growth opportunities for Arla Foods both in traditional trade with DANO powder and EVAP milk and in modern trade and food service with our chilled assortment.”

“With his passion for good business, extensive experience from FMCG businesses in West Africa, his local knowledge from the Ghanian market, energy, and personality, I’m very happy Paul has agreed to head the Arla Foods business in Ghana and distributor sales to all English-speaking countries in the region, says Anna Månsson.”

“After some difficult years, the Ghana team managed to deliver its first ever positive EBIT result last year despite a very difficult business environment with record high inflation and currency devaluation. I like to seize this opportunity to thank Vytautas Petronis for his leadership, his focus on getting the basics right and find strategic solutions for growing profitably. I wish him all the best in his new role.

With a stable business platform in place, our aim is now to grow profitably by focusing on the right consumer offering in each channel (product, taste, price and availability). The Ghana team together with Paul’s personality, experience, energy, and leadership will make this happen, says Anna.

Paul expressed his excitement about his new role saying: “I feel truly humbled by this new opportunity to head the Arla business in Ghana. It will be a pleasure to continue the growth trajectory of this business as Ghana strives back from the tough economic period in the last years.

I am looking forward to growing the Ghana team and myself in all the necessary business areas, adding fresh thoughts, optimistic approaches, and the right mindset so we can deliver outstanding results, as a strong pillar in the West Africa business.”

Paul has over thirteen (14) years of sales experience, joining ARLA as the Head of Sales for the Ghana Cluster in 2022, and then Head of Distributor Sales business, West Africa in 2023. He previously worked with Nestlé in varying sales roles in Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, as well as with Upfield, also within the West African sub-region.