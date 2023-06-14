Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, says the caucus would have to have a meeting to discuss the fate of the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This follows earlier calls from the majority caucus for the immediate removal of the finance minister who they accused of mismanaging the economy.

Following a meeting with the president and party officials, an agreement had been reached that the president will act on their demands following the conclusion of the IMF deal.

However, since the deal was reached last month and the subsequent release of the first tranche of $600 million into the country’s account, the finance minister is still at post.

According to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, removing the finance minister now may not be advisable as technically the government is still engaging with the IMF and the World Bank to tie some loose ends in the deal.

“Technically we’re not out of the woods yet because as I told you that the World Bank is here now, and I think the IMF will be coming two weeks or three weeks from now to also look at a few things and then we come for a review I think in August or so, so technically the negotiations have not finalized. We would expect them to be coming around, which means that there are outstanding issues that you have to be relating to,” he said.

He added that if the decision were left to him, he would allow sleeping dogs lie, however, as it is a caucus decision, he is obligated to speak the caucus to decide the fate of the minister and communicate the caucus’ decision to the president.

“But as I said last week, sometimes when issues emerge and lot of water pass under the bridge perhaps it may be good to allow sleeping dogs to lie. But it’s not a decision that I can take on my own, maybe we’ll have to have a meeting.

“Because as you said, even though this whole thing emanated from a group within the majority, the entire caucus subsequently aligned and so it became the position of the majority caucus.

“We have to have a meeting naturally with the caucus to explain things to them. Maybe we may even have to involve the finance minister himself and then we take it from there,” he said.

