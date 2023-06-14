Former General Secretary and Presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyepong, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of affairs within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the country as a whole, taking a direct swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on Peace FM, Mr Agyepong highlighted several concerns he had received from grassroots members, painting a grim picture of the party under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

According to Mr Agyepong, there is a growing trend of stifling freedom of speech within the NPP. He pointed out an incident where a party executive was removed for criticising a Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), citing it as evidence of the party’s diminishing tolerance for differing opinions.

Expressing his disappointment, Mr Agyepong stated, “It saddens my heart… sometimes I want to ask Mr President, who I’ve known very well, that in his quiet moment, is he satisfied with some of these actions that have been taken?… The things happening in this country; is he happy with them?”

Mr Agyepong urged against excessive politicization, emphasizing that the country’s development should not be compromised. He emphasized the importance of upholding the party’s values and principles, rather than blindly following individuals.

“If you are a President and you don’t have people around you who can look you in the eye and call you out, you are doomed,” he cautioned, adding that he would speak out, even if it affects his own vote, for the sake of future generations.

