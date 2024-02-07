Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, has asserted that his his involvement in the ‘Ken must go’ campaign accounted for his defeat in the just ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, Dr Adomako admitted there may be a number of factors but his endorsement of the campaign played a key role.

“I think that there were many factors. One that comes to mind is you know having a dissenting mind. What I mean by that is there have been several cases that I had with a dissenting mind and I think that it may have contributed.

“For instance, I am one of the few who stood initially, for Ken must go’. I wouldn’t say that is the one key reason but I think it may have contributed,” he said.

Additionally, the MP acknowledged his support for former Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten could have played a role in his failure to retain his candidacy.

In 2022, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta faced criticism as some NPP legislators called for his ousting, attributing the nation’s economic challenges for his poor performance.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs also lodged a censure motion for his removal, citing factors like gross incompetence and conflict of interest.

Dr. Adomako, who was part of the NPP advocates lost the primary to Elder Emmanuel Tobbin after he secured 566 votes against the latter’s 818.

