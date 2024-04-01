A final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Faculty of Law, Nana Opoku Ware, has extended a lifeline to 27 needy students by covering their academic fees for the 2023/2024 academic year.

His gesture includes settling overdue fees for some students from previous years and covering the full fees for others for the current academic year.

Nana Opoku Ware’s act of selflessness goes beyond mere financial assistance; it symbolizes a beacon of hope for students facing financial hardships.

By alleviating the burden of academic fees, he not only ensures that these students can pursue their education uninterrupted but also serves as an inspiration for others to lend a hand to those less fortunate.

Raised with values of compassion during his time at Opoku Ware Senior High School, Nana Opoku Ware’s kind act reflects the impact of his upbringing.

His alma mater and university community have applaud his remarkable gesture.