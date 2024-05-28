Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has confirmed he is leaving the club after nine seasons.

The Frenchman never quite lived up to expectations after United made him the most expensive teenager in the world when they signed him for £36m from Monaco in 2015.

The 28-year-old scored 90 goals in 317 appearances for United, but his last game for the club was a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth on 9 December.

He had groin surgery in January and returned to training but never made a first-team squad again.

His contract expires this summer.

“It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye,” he wrote on social media.

“After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career.

“Since I arrived in 2015, I have had the immense honour of wearing this shirt and playing in front of you, the best supporters in the world.

“Manchester United will always be in my heart.”

Martial won the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League at United – and had a loan spell with Sevilla in 2022.

His last cap for France was in 2021.

Rashford to take break from social media

Several Manchester United players wished Martial well in the replies to his Instagram post, including fellow forward Marcus Rashford, who said: “So many memories together. Stay blessed brother.”

Meanwhile, Rashford wrote on Twitter on Monday evening that he plans to take a break from social media.

The 26-year-old was left out of England’s provisional squad for Euro 2024 after a disappointing campaign in which he only hit eight goals.

“It’s time to come off socials for a few weeks,” he wrote.

“I plan to rest and reset mentally after a challenging season individually and collectively. Thanks to the fans that stood by me through a difficult period.

“To the ones that didn’t, just remember at United, we always stick together.”