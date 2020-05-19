Twelve COVID-19 patients in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region, who were discharged after a month at a quarantine treatment centre, have been celebrated by residents of the Apegusu community as heroes for overcoming the deadly virus.



The community is also celebrating news that the 355 contact tracing tests have all been declared negative.



It was all joy at Apegusu, a community in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region, when three out of the 12 Covid-19 patients, who were discharged after a month in a quarantine centre, were presented to the community.

The three were part of five Ghanaians and seven Indians, all workers of an Indian Company, who tested positive of the virus in the District a month ago.



New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Asuogyaman Constituency, Paul Ansah organised the party for the survivors .

The Mankrado of Apegusu, Nana Akwei Dedey II, warned against stigmatising against the three survivors who are residents of the community, and rather see the virus as the enemy.

The three survivors were presented with two crates of eggs, cooking oil, bags of rice and an undisclosed amount of money by the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Asuogyaman Constituency as a token to show their support to them.

He urged residents to be vigilant and ensure persons who enter the District are screened.



Expressing their heartfelt gratitude to the chiefs and people of the area, Juliana Ntiamoah, spokesperson for the COVID-19 survivors, advised Ghanaians to be extra careful in their daily activities since the virus is real.



Meanwhile, all 355 contact tracing tests conducted in the district have all turned negative.

District Health Director, Abdul Aziz Abdullah, sensitised residents to adhere to the various measures put in place by the government to curtail the spread of the virus.