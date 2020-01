Veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker Genevieve Nnaji has dropped picture number 2 in the new year.

It is not hard to notice that Genevieve is not really the picture taking or perhaps we should say not the picture sharing type because we can count the number of pictures she shares with her fans throughout the year.

Nonetheless, anytime she drops a single one, we just cannot help hovering over it.

She is just timeless!