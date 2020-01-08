A National Security operative who has been accused of defrauding someone of GH¢25,000 under the pretext of securing him an auction car has been admitted to bail by the Accra Circuit Court.

Edmund Kabutey was granted bail yesterday in the sum of GH¢30,000, with two sureties who must be public servants.

The court, presided over by Justice Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, a justice of the High Court, with additional responsibility as a circuit court judge, granted Kabutey bail following an application by his counsel, Mr Anthony Lartey.

Counsel had urged the court to admit his client to bail because he was a public figure, had a fixed place of abode, would not abscond and always avail himself to stand trial.

Kabutey has pleaded not guilty to defrauding by false pretence and conspiracy to commit crime.

Hearing continues on January 22, 2020.

An alleged accomplice of Kabutey’s, Michael Osei Okanah, who is also a National Security operative, is, however, on the run.

When the case was first called last month, both Kabutey and Okanah failed to show up, upon which the court issued a bench warrant for their arrest.

Kabutey, however, appeared in court at the next hearing on January 2 and was subsequently remanded.

With Okanah still failing to appear before the court on two occasions, the bench warrant for his arrest remains in force.

Alleged fraud

The prosecutor, Inspector Benson Benneh, told the court that Kabutey presented himself as someone who could help the complainant, Nat Omane, procure an auction car.

According to the prosecutor, in October 2018, Kabutey took GH¢25,000 from Omane, with the promise of getting Omane an auction car (Hyundai Elantra saloon), but he failed to deliver on his promise and went into hiding.

He said in December 2019, Omane saw Kabutey at the Osu Castle Annex — where Kabutey works — and caused his arrest.

Inspector Benneh said during investigations, Kabutey led the police to Okanah, who was alleged to have taken the money.

He said Okanah told the police that Kabutey had given him only GH¢20,000, which he too gave to one Mr Boateng who, after collecting the money, went into hiding.

It is the case of the prosecution that Kabutey and Okanah shared GH¢5,000 as part of the booty, but Kabutey later refunded that amount.