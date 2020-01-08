The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, has reiterated its intention to appeal to the international community to help with the retrieval of their locked up investment.

The company since its collapse in 2018 following a suspension order from the Securities and Exchange Commission, has been struggling to refund monies invested by its customers.

A recent announcement by the company that it had paid 200 customers has been described by some customers as false.

Speaking to Citi Business News on the challenges they continue to face in the quest to recover their monies, Spokesperson for the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Fredrick Forson said they are confident the international community will be able to bring some level of pressure to ensure they receive their monies.

“As we said in our last press conference, we are going to write to the International community, we have written to every quarter but we are not seeing the needed response. We are writing to the international community to come on board.

How can citizens of Ghana invest and our government who owes us that duty of care is not minding us? Meanwhile, we are all citizens, those in the micro-finances, did the state process the criminal prosecutions before paying the customers?

No! Some of them are even yet to be prosecuted. But for Menzgold, as soon as he landed in Ghana they said criminal prosecution. I mean, how can you do this? It is like the state is not ready to listen to us. We will appeal to International Communities, U.S.A, U.K and Dubai,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Fredrick Forson has confirmed to Citi Business News that members of the coalition will be massing up at Shiashie in Accra Wednesday, January 7, 2019, morning to march to the residence of Menzgold Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) to demand their monies.