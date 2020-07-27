COVID-19 survivor, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has revealed the cost of his private treatment.

According to him, he spent about GH₵200,000.00 for his treatment at home.

“People should be thankful to government for paying the cost of treatment. Mine cost GH₵200,000 so imagine if I were a poor man; I would have died,” he stated in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday.

Though he could afford to pay the bill, Mr Agyapong revealed that his colleague Member of Parliament for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin decided to foot the bill.

“Afenyo-Markin has really shocked me; he recommended the doctor and also paid for the bill. He is really a good man,” he added.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament underscored the need for the fight against COVID-19 to be depoliticised to enable Ghana win the fight.

“President Akufo-Addo has done well and he needs to be commended. Let’s not play politics with it because COVID-19 is no respecter of persons,” he said.