Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central says he will soon flaunt his sexy body after recovering from COVID-19.

Kennedy Agyapong said he has regained his weight and even has six packs after surviving the novel virus.

“I look very sexy after recovery; I’m very happy with my new body,” he said.

Sharing his near-death experience on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, the Assin Central MP said he lost 14 pounds in just six days after contracting the virus.

“I have been through hell this past two weeks and I don’t wish it for anyone. My blood pressure was always high and my veins collapsed. Even the doctor was scared. Its not been easy,” he bemoaned.

The outspoken MP said even after recovery, he still has severe headaches, especially in the afternoon – an indication he is still at risk.

“Let’s not joke with the virus; it is real. I had a doctor 24/7 but the majority of Ghanaians can’t afford this so please let’s wear the nose mask, please,” he begged.

Mr Agyapong said though Ghana’s recovery rate is good; more education is needed to sensitise the public about coronavirus.

“We are doing well as a country but we should not stop the education. So many people still don’t believe COVID-19 is here,” he added.