Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed his wife also tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

The tough-talking politician last week disclosed he contracted the deadly disease after the celebration of his 60th birthday on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

“My wife also contracted the disease since she was the one taking care of me. She complained of being unwell but I suspected it was Covid since she was close to me and called for medical attention,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.

He stressed other close associates, including his driver who also came into contact with him, have now tested positive but responding to treatment.

“I feel very guilty for my driver who has also tested positive and one other worker who used to pick cheques from me but I am surprised because they adhered to all the hygienic protocols,” he said.

He further commended the government on its relentless efforts in combating the coronavirus disease and lauded colleague Member of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markins, who, he added, has been supportive in his family’s trying times.