Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong‘s escalade vehicle with registration number GE 6790-17 has been involved in an accident.
The minor accident is said to have occurred on Wednesday close to the Kasoa tollbooth on the Mallam Highway.
Reports indicate a Metro Mass bus driver who hit the car sped off afterwards while the legislator and driver gave a hot chase.
ALSO READ:
A witness said the bus driver engaged Mr Agyapong’s driver in a brawl after they finally caught up with him.
Mr Agyapong’s car dented with very visible scratches on the right front side.
Watch the video below:
Metro Mass driver hit this Escalade before the toll booth it became a brawl….turns out it was Hon. Kennedy Agyapong the driver no know rn he dy beg.🤣🤣..Your man too make calls wey cot the car ein number plate pic.twitter.com/94CLaX9tiu— R O A R 🎛️🎹 (@roar_beats) July 22, 2020