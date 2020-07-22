Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong‘s escalade vehicle with registration number GE 6790-17 has been involved in an accident.

The minor accident is said to have occurred on Wednesday close to the Kasoa tollbooth on the Mallam Highway.

Reports indicate a Metro Mass bus driver who hit the car sped off afterwards while the legislator and driver gave a hot chase.

A witness said the bus driver engaged Mr Agyapong’s driver in a brawl after they finally caught up with him.

The accident scene

Mr Agyapong’s car dented with very visible scratches on the right front side.

The damaged part of the vehicle

Watch the video below:

Metro Mass driver hit this Escalade before the toll booth it became a brawl….turns out it was Hon. Kennedy Agyapong the driver no know rn he dy beg.🤣🤣..Your man too make calls wey cot the car ein number plate pic.twitter.com/94CLaX9tiu — R O A R 🎛️🎹 (@roar_beats) July 22, 2020



