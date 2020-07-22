Police in the Ashanti region have granted enquiry bail to a former agent of DBS Industries who allegedly forged and issued the company’s invoice.

The man, Charles Amoah, reportedly used to procure products from the company for sale to customers in the distribution chain until he was arrested.

Officials say the company has been working with such agents over the years on commission.

Mr Amoah allegedly took advantage of the relationship to start issuing forged documents to unsuspecting customers.

He was, however, exposed when some curious customers called in person to make enquiries at the company, prompting management to cause his arrest.

Dr David Nyame-Tawiah, Deputy Managing Director for Operations, told Nhyira News the company has taken strict measures to track down product imitators and fraudsters.

Mr Amoah will make his first appearance before the Kumasi Circuit Court Two on the 28th of this month.