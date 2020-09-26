For two presidential terms, former Commander-In-Chief Barack Obama made millions of people feel at ease.

With his easygoing nature and firm handle on the United States’ political climate, many realised immediately after he left office how the tide has changed and that there wasn’t someone in office who reflected the interests of the vast majority of Americans.

Mr Obama tweets every now and then, but keeping in touch with him, when he already spent eight years in the public eye, always on television or online, was nearly impossible; until now.

Mr Obama has announced that people can text him via Community, the popular communication platform that allows you, me, and everyday people to stay in touch with celebrities via direct messaging with large audiences. It’s a way of “monetizing” their monumental social network. A post that went across all of Mr Obama’s social media platforms recently revealing not only his digits but an invitation to reach out and text him whenever you want.

If you “text” a celebrity using this number, you’re likely signing up for a service run by a tech-startup called Community; they help manage direct messaging with large audiences on behalf of celebrities and other well-known figures, as a way of “monetizing” their social network.

“If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you’re doing, what’s on your mind, and how you’re planning on voting this year,” he wrote. “I’ll be in touch from time to time to share what’s on my mind too.”

For the curious, when you text the number, Obama gets right back to you with a confirmation. “Hey! It’s Barack,” he writes. “Click the link to sign up so I can respond directly to you. I won’t be able to get to everything, but I’ll be in touch to share what’s on my mind and I want to hear from you, too. Let’s do this.”

Earlier this week, former First Lady Michelle Obama took over Instagram for National Voter Registration Day and, similarly, connected with people to relay the importance of voting. The event featured Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Ayesha Curry, and more.