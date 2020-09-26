The Federation of Muslim Council (FMC) has welcomed the manifesto promise of former President John Mahama to build mortuaries in Muslim communities.

The Islamic group, in a statement, asserted that the manifesto promise of Mr Mahama “undoubtedly smacks of good thoughts for Muslims in Ghana and must be embraced.

“As a non-partisan and a-political umbrella Muslim Organisation, what matters most to the FMC in the ongoing debate is only what is in the best interest of Muslims in line with the tenets of the religion.

“It is, therefore, disingenuous for any Muslim or group of Muslims to stand in the way of Islam by impugning on the promise to provide decent and dignifying last respect to the Muslim dead regardless of who is making the promise,” an excerpt of the statement read.

Read details of the statement below: