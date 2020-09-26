Ghanaian para-athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, has been decorated with the SWAG 2019 Para Athlete of the Year award.

Mr Nkegbe, a para-athlete in 100m T54, had a successful year winning Gold at the Dessert Challenge Champion, United States of America becoming the first Ghanaian para-athlete to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games.

In 2019, he set a new Africa record with 14.22secs and National Record which stands in his name -14.62sec.

The evergreen athlete won Gold medals at the Atlanta Open, OCC International Marathon, State of Georgia and a semi-finalist at the World Para Championship in Dubai.

The 45th SWAG MTN Awards will be held at the Splash Alisa Hotel on Saturday, October 10, with the Chief Justice gracing the event.

SWAG Awards, the longest-running award scheme in Ghana rewards top-performing Sportsmen and Women over the year and recognises the efforts of persons involved in Sports development.