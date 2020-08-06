Singer Mzbel says those who make mockery of the aged in society will not live long to experience the joy and beauty of it.

She shared this with her fans in her latest post on social media a day after actress Tracey Boakye called her out for allegedly chasing her baby daddy.

In the picture, Mzbel donned a long yellow dress with a simple brown handbag and black heels to perfect the combination.

Her caption read:

Sending much love to every home with kids that have been broken by selfish, greedy and unintelligent side chicks…

May the good Lord they preach about and claim they serve continue to make them blow their own cover foolishly!

And to those who make mockery of old age, May u not live to experience the joy and beauty of it 🙏🏾💛#Goddess#Mzbel#IndependentWoman.

Lots of social media users have since deciphered the post, with many concluding that Mzbel is throwing a subtle shade at actress Boakye because she called her an old woman.

Mzbel and Miss Boakye’s feud started after Mzbel called out the actress for bragging too much on social media.

In an interview on Katanka TV, Mzbel said the actress should rather brag about what she can buy on social media.

The actress felt disrespected and took to social media to make deeper revelations about how she got most of her property after preaching ‘hard work’ in most of her videos.

