Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, says President Nana Akufo-Addo will not be victorious in the December polls.

Mr Boahen said the deliberate anomalies caused by the Electoral Commission (EC) is to save President Akufo-Addo from defeat but he will lose.

“Things the EC is doing; from the bloody and gunshot registration to deliberate deletion of some names, are to save Akufo-Addo but I tell you they have failed,” a charged Boahen fired on the The Big Agenda on Adom TV.

Pushed to tell what he would do or say should President Akufo-Addo win, he dismissed the possibility outright.

He said Ghanaians will vote against the New Patriotic Party because it has failed.

