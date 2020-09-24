National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Cape Coast North, Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, is yet to receive his voter Identity (ID) card from the Electoral Commission (EC).

This is despite a ruling by an Accra High Court compelling the EC to register him because no court of competent jurisdiction had disabled him from registering and voting.

Dr Nyarku’s card was withheld by the EC following a successful challenge by an agent at Nkanfoa where he registered.

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast North, Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku and supporters

He subsequently took the case to court and had a ruling in his favour, but while refusing to return his card, the EC office in Cape Coast explained that they were yet to receive an order from the national head office.

READ ALSO:

Dr Nyarku, who returned to Cape Coast with a crowd, left the EC’s office disappointed.

He told JoyNews, he had been hopeful that the issue would be resolved to enable him to file his nomination to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections on the ticket of the NDC.

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast North, Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku and supporters

The supporters cursed the EC with bottles of schnapps and eggs at the EC’s regional party office.

They say without the card they would not leave the offices of the EC.

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast North, Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku and supporters

The police were called in to control the situation

Background

On July 16, Dr Nyarku went to register at the Nkanfoa polling station but was challenged on grounds that the house number he produced did not belong to him.

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast North, Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku

According to the EC, he did not satisfy the resident and permanent resident conditions that qualify someone to register in a particular electoral area.

The EC subsequently withdrew his card after the District Registration Review committee ordered for the ID to be kept.