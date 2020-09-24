An aircraft in Nigeria’s Presidential Fleet, Hawker 4000 with the registration number 5N-FGX/: RC 066 has been put up for sale by the country’s federal government.

The aircraft which is one of the 10 aircrafts in the presidential fleet was purchased in 2011 for $22.91 million.

The Federal Government in a newspaper advertorial on Wednesday, September 23, said the aircraft will be sold to ready buyers.

Interested buyers have been directed to submit their closed bids to the Chairman, Committee for Sale of Aircraft, Office of the National Security Adviser, care of Special Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for the aircraft which will be the third to be sold since President Buhari took over.

The advertorial read:

“Please note that all bids must be submitted within one week of this publication. A background check is required as a pre-qualification for the bid. Prospective bidders who want to inspect the aircraft will be granted access within one week from this advertisement”.