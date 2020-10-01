Multiple award-winning journalist, Israel Laryea has taken to social media to show off his beautiful wife as she celebrates her birthday on October 1, 2020.

The JoyNews broadcaster thanked his maker for blessing him with a lifetime partner he cherishes to the core.

He wrote: Happy birthday, Louisa. I thank God for the many years He’s blessed my life with you. On this day, I celebrate you as the love of my life and pray for many more years of bliss. You’re a blessing that keeps giving. #PeerLesslyLou ♥️.

Many fans and followers of the TV star took to the comment section to admire his wife and also wish her a happy birthday.