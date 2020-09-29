Following Shatta Wale’s cozy music video featuring bestie Efia Odo, some Ghanaians have come to the conclusion that the two had sex.

The video captured Shatta Wale and his bestie – who was one of the directors of the video – in a bathtub.

She was extremely close to the musician and availed herself for smooching.

Shatta Wale’s hands kept revolving around her body and finally landed on her buttocks.

Moments after he posted the snippet of his ‘Bad Man’ video, some Ghanaians were convinced a lot might have happened behind the scene.

But, Shatta Wale, whose ear has not rested, has finally reacted, revealing he and his bestie did not do the ‘tin’.