Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni who is hearing the Kennedy Agyapong contempt case says he’s adjourned it to October 6, 2020.

An order issued by the Court sighted by JoyNews stated that, the judged reached this conclusion “upon sober reflection on the return date”.

Medical Doctor, Ken Addo of the Holy Trinity Spa was to appear before the court on Thursday October 1, 2020 to address the court on an excuse duty he issued to Hon. Ken Agyapong.

Lawyers for the Assin Central MP had told the court he’s “suffering from complications from the post covid 19 condition he suffered last month”.

This was the justification for the legislators absence in court Monday September 21, 2020.

Mr. Agyapong’s lawyers were to explain to the court why he should not be severely punished for some comments he made against a Judge.

The legislator risks a possible jail term or fine should he be found guilty of contempt.

The Assin Central MP was dragged to the court by Justice Wuni to justify why he should not be severely punished for making some comments regarding a pending case.

His lawyers on September 18, 2020 urged the court to halt proceedings explaining they had filed an application at the Supreme Court challenging Justice Awuni’s jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Justice Wuni stated that, nothing barred him from proceeding with the case but adjourned proceedings to September 25 to hear further legal arguments from Mr. Agyapong’s team.

The court on September 25 was informed of a petition Mr. Agyapong had sent to the Chief Justice alleging possible bias in he part of the judge.

The case proceeded nonetheless as his charge was read and a guilty plea entered for him. The MP’s lawyers on Monday morning informed the court of his unavailability.

Lead Counsel Kwame Gyan said;

“Our client, the honorable Kennedy Agyapong suffered from complications from the post covid 19 condition that he suffered last month. We arrange for him to seek treatment, the same doctor who treated him of Covid-19”.

Justice Wuni adjourned proceedings to Thursday October 1 ordering that the Doctor whose excise duty was presented to the court appears to explain it.

The case was however not called due to the new order issued by Justice Wuni adjourning proceedings to October 6.