The Chiefs and people of Bibianiha and adjoining communities in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region have installed flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, as Nkosohene (Development Chief) of the community.

According to the Chief of Bibianiha, Nana Akumsah Adinkra, who was speaking at a durbar ahead of the enstoolment on the night of Wednesday, September 30, 2020, the decision to enstool John Mahama as development chief comes on the back of his developmental exploits in the area during his tenure of office.

The former President was given the stool name Osahene Dr. John Mahama, with all traditional rites performed.

In appreciating the honour, the NDC flagbearer assured the chiefs and people of more development including a tomato processing factory when granted a second term in the December 7, polls.

He also made known to them his intentions of promoting Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the community.

“The NDC wants to build a Secondary Technical Vocational School in Bibianiha, to enable our youth and children earn employable skills that can be harnessed even if they are unable to continue their education” he said.

Also present under the ceremony was General Secretary of the NDC, Aseidu Nketiah, who alleged a biased justice system under the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, saying it is a threat to the peace of the country and promised to work towards a better judicial system.