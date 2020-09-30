A resident of Ho, the capital of the Volta Region has made a shocking revelation about the leader of secessionist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), Charles Kormi Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Paul Boateng said the secessionist movement started some 30 years ago when Papavi used to be a show host on Volta Radio Star.

He said Papavi while on radio was giving education on how Volta region became part of Ghana.

“There are a lot of people behind this movement, and Papavi started it. He used to be a show host on one of the radio stations in the Volta Region and gave history lessons about Western Togoland,” he noted.

According to him, what made some Voltarians believe his claims were the facts were that he invited some chiefs in the region on his radio show to corroborate his claims.

Paul Boateng asserted that Papavi had always been a favourite of Voltarians and at some point in time, he almost believed his assertions that Voltarians were not Ghanaians.

He urged the government to get some documents he believes contain strategies and plans developed by Papavi for the secessionist group.

“Let’s get the document from the Volta Star radio, that is where Papavi worked. The government has to get them to know its contents to be able to counter the plans and strategies of the group,” he added.

