Deputy Minister for Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has described the actions of the Western Togolanders, who blocked entry and exit roads in and out of the Volta Region on Friday dawn, as unfortunate.

The Deputy Minister wants persons involved and the entire secessionist group dealt with immediately.

Three police officers were held hostage and at gun point by the secessionist group during a fire exchange that led to the injury of three militants resulting in the death of one.

Some 29 members of the secessionist group have so far been arrested.

MP for Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover

Speaking on the matter on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, made reference to the activities of Boko Haram and warned that these ‘Western Togolanders’ would cause more chaos and mayhem if not crashed by the government.

“The activities of Bokom Haram are not making some countries safe and so if these people are not crashed and have alliance with these kinds of groups, it won’t be good and they will be very dangerous. So they need to be dealt with else it would be a disaster,” he said.