The Electoral Commission (EC) has slated Special Voting for the 2020 general elections for Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

This is a reserve for voters who will be unable to vote at polling stations where they have been registered due to their duties on Election Day, the special voting caters for security personnel, media personnel and election officials.

The said persons, according to the statement copied to Adomonline.com on October 4, 020, are expected to submit their voter ID card details to the Commission before Thursday, October 15, 2020, for the compilation of a Special Voters list in accordance with Public Elections Regulations, 2020 (C.I 127) Regulation 23.

It announced the development in a press release dated October 2, 2020.

“Lists received after 15th of October, 2020 will not be processed” it reads.

Results of the Special Voting will however not be made public until after the General Elections.

Below is the full statement