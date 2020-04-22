Fire has gutted a premix fuel station at Yeji in Pru District of the Bono East region.

The fire outbreak saw scores of residents troop in to the station’s premises.

Though the cause of the fire is unknown, reports indicate it started around 12:30pm on Wednesday when two tankers arrived to fill the pumps.

Fire at Yeji Premix station

Fire Service personnel worked tirelessly over 40 minutes to quench the fire.

Residents trooping in to the station

Nana Kwaw, an attendant at the station, speaking in an interview with Adom News, said an office at the premises has been reduced to ashes.