The Tema Tank Farm Ltd (TTF) has donated food items to the Kpone Traditional Council to support the poor and vulnerable as part of its corporate social responsibility.

This was to help the community to minimise the impact of the lockdown associated with the Covid-19 pandemic on the citizens of Kpone.

The TTF management, led by Bartholomew Darko, the Managing Director of the company explained that they took this initiative on the premise that as a good corporate citizen, “appreciating the peaceful coexistence with the community operating within the Kpone Community, it should reach out to ameliorate the impact of the lockdown on the people.”

The subsidiary of the CH Group Ltd and a petroleum storage service provider distributed items including 40 bags of rice, assorted tin fish, and tin tomatoes for distribution to the vulnerable and needy within the traditional area.

The items were received by the representatives of the Traditional Council.

Alex Nii Anang, the Secretary to the Council, expressed the Council’s appreciation for the kind gesture of TTF.

“We are grateful as host of where your business resides you have not forgotten about us. Your previous assistances to the community are forever appreciated.

“He assured the management of TTF that the items would reach the people it is intended to help to reduce the burden on them,” he said.

In a related development, TTF on Monday extended its generosity to the Kpone District Police with donation of food items to the officers at the station.

The food items included 15 bags of rice, assorted tin fish, and 10 boxes of tin tomatoes for distribution to the police officers in the district.

Presenting the items, Mr Darko explained that the Kpone Police team had been helpful in maintaining law and order in the community over the years.

“During the lockdown period, they have worked tirelessly to enforce the ban under very challenging conditions and, therefore, we deemed it fit to help them in carrying out their good work that has promoted peace and tranquillity within the industrial area,” he said.

The Kpone District Police Commander, DSP Seth Tay, who received the items also thanked the company for the donation.

He emphasised the commitment of the police “to continue working hard to guarantee the security of the area for businesses to go about their duties for the ultimate development of the country.”

Tema Tank Farm Ltd is the largest privately-owned petroleum storage management company and has been operating in the Tema Industrial Area near the Kpone Community for the past eight years.

The company have been assisting the Kpone Community and other institutions as part of its corporate social responsibility.

It is currently constructing a court and library complex for the Kpone Community.