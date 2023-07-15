Three fuel tankers have been partially burnt in a fire incident at the Tema tank yard in the industrial area of the Kpone Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The fire which cause is yet to be established occurred on Friday.

One of the vehicles which was a 54,000-litre tanker is said to have had fuel in it at the time of the incident.

The Tema Regional Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Public Relations Officer (PRO), D03 Ebenezer Yenzu, narrated the incident in an interview with Accra-based TV3.

He explained the firefighters managed to salvage the content of the vehicle.

“We received the call around 3:35 pm and our men from the Industrial Area station got here at 3:47 pm. They called for assistance and we had our team from Tema Metro, Tema Oil Refinery fire brigade and a tanker come in to assist,” he narrated.

DO3 Yenzu commended the firefighters for an excellent job, adding their timely intervention averted what could have led to an explosion in the yard.

