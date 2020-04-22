Dr Omane Boamah, former Communications Minister
Dr Omane Boamah

Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, is appealing to the government to ensure it puts out the right figures of the people it has tested for the coronavirus.

ALSO READ:

In his view, the lack of credible information undermines the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Boamah, in a statement copied to Adomonline.com, said “in  order  to  limit  the  influence  of  power  on  the   truth,  we  need  credible  and  clean  data  –  not  data  that  contains   duplicates  among  others.”

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR