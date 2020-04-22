Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, is appealing to the government to ensure it puts out the right figures of the people it has tested for the coronavirus.

In his view, the lack of credible information undermines the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Boamah, in a statement copied to Adomonline.com, said “in order to limit the influence of power on the truth, we need credible and clean data – not data that contains duplicates among others.”

