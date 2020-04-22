The aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic could be food insecurity, especially in Ghana, a farmer has warned.

This, according to the Executive Director for Western Deedew Group Company Limited, Kwabena Amofa Akuoko is because there is not enough food to sustain the citizenry.

He explained that, Ghana depends a lot on the global food supply chain and since most countries like China, Thailand have banned exports, the country will be affected.

“We know most Ghanaians depend on imported food, especially rice so now that China and the rest are no more exporting what we will do?” he quizzed.

On the way forward, Mr Akuoko suggested the government supports farmers in the country to produce more ahead of the drought.

“The GH₵600 million soft loan scheme for small and medium-scale enterprises, government should dedicate GH₵300 million to an agriculture special fund so that all farmers can access otherwise we are sitting on a time bomb,” he warned.

The inconsistent rain patterns in the country this year, Mr Akuoko said is already affecting the farming season.

George Oduro, Deputy Agric Minister

For his part, Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Hon. George Oduro, allayed the fears of Ghanaians as the world battles COVID-19.

He indicated that, the National Buffer Stock Company, which manages the state’s bulk food storage and the Ministry, has ensured Ghana is food sufficient.

Also, Hon. Oduro said the government has supplied seedlings and fertilisers to farmers, thus, is certain of a bumper season to make the country food sufficient.