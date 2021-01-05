A mistress, identified as Temitope Adeniyi is on the run after allegedly kidnapping her lover’s 3-month-old baby.

Temi, as reported by Kemifilani, is said to be an apprentice at the wife, identified as Stella’s shop, but was allegedly warming the bed of her madam’s husband.

The mother of the missing baby, Mrs Stella Babatunde, while narrating her ordeal to newsmen said her husband brought Temitope to her as an apprentice.



Stella pointed out that her husband lied to her that the lady was his friend’s wife but she later found out that they were having illicit affairs, but she maintained her cool.

However, after bathing the baby girl on the fateful day, Temi took permission from Stella to rock the baby to sleep.

ALSO



“I later gave her my ATM card to help me withdraw N3,000 that was transferred to my account by a customer at a nearby POS stand. But she never returned, as she escaped with the new born baby and my ATM card,” she said.



Stella added that her husband was almost lynched by an irate mob for not showing concern over the missing baby.

He was later arrested where he confessed that the suspect was his girlfriend, but denied knowledge of his child’s disappearance.



