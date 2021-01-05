Four illegal miners have been confirmed dead in Tarkwa after a galamsey pit caved in whilst they were still searching for gold.

The police gave their names as Don Bortey, Black Arrow, Kwesi, and Apaa.

The incident is said to have occurred on January 5, 2020, at their mining site in the Tarkwa Nsuem Municipality of the Western Region.

According to reports, the four miners went to scavenge for gold in the mining pit when the sad incident happened.

Two of them were trapped in the pit for days, and efforts to save their lives proved unsuccessful.

Two other miners in their relentless efforts to retrieve the bodies of the deceased also got trapped to death.

The owner of the pit, Mr. Ottoo who narrated the sad incident to Samuel Kojo Brace said the police were called to the scene to retrieve the bodies from the pit.

He said two of the deceased have been identified by their families.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the four miners have been deposited at the Tarkwa Government hospital morgue pending investigations.