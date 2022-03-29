A Tarkwa- based businessman, Emmanuel Kutubebi, says his life is in danger following violent clashes between two ‘galamsey’ factions at Bonsa tollbooth in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

He has, therefore, called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to, as a matter of urgency, probe the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

“My security team and I were returning from my fuel station which is very close to the Bonsa Police Barrier heading towards Tarkwa. On reaching the Bonsa Tollbooth which is about 100 meters from the police barrier, a group of men numbering about five in a white Toyota corolla saloon car with registration number GM -8700-13, led by one Awal Mohammed alias Apakalo, who is known to be the leader of Nana Amponsah security team, tried to cross my Landcruiser, but I maneuvered and escaped.

“But my security team was unlucky and they were blocked and attacked with cutlasses and guns which they fired in the full glare of the public killing Alhasaan Ali,” he narrated.

Mr Kutubebi made these remarks while addressing a press conference on Monday to clear the air on the matter.

He indicated he is only lucky to be alive as his family is still threatened.

He has, therefore, appealed to the IGP to offer him some support.

“After their operations, they drove to Wassa Agona where they pointed a gun at a Trotro driver to drive them away because they had a tyre burst. My life is in danger now, and I am therefore appealing to Dr George Akuffo Dampare, IGP who has demonstrated enough leadership and competence to look into this matter and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book because no one is above the law in Ghana,” he appealed.

The violent clashes led to the death of one person and left four others injured.

The Western Regional Police Command has since arrested 10 people in connection with the incident.

But Mr Kutubebi disclosed he and his bodyguard had been threatened by one Okobeng, a known small scale miner at Tarkwa prior to the incident.

“As you will recall, in December 2021, a tape purported to be the voice of one Nana Amponsah Alias Okobeng leaked. In the said tape, he was planning to kill me and one Agyei Ben also of Tarkwa.

“I reserve further comments on it since that case is before the law court. However, I am of the firm belief that Nana Amponsah alias Okobeng and his thugs have a grand agenda to intimidate and take my life. Therefore, I requested police protection when the plot audio came out, but I was told I can’t be assigned one police officer to protect me. I quickly organized a private security team for my protection who have been with me since December last year till date,” he added.

He further dismissed allegations that he and his team are connected to a Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, and MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker.

“This unprovoked, despicable, and barbaric act is purely criminal, and in an attempt to sway public attention, the said Nana Amponsah (Okobeng) is trying to draw in the MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency and Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, George Mireku Duker. This is because he knows very well that is possible to escape punishment in Ghana if you politicize issues.

“I must state emphatically that none of my security team members has any connection with Hon. Duker. If anybody has evidence of any of my men having any association with the MP, the person can bring it forward. It is for this reason that I am appealing to Dr George Akuffo Dampare, IGP to look into this matter and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book because no one is above the law in Ghana,” he challenged.